Incumbent Andy Walsh and former Budget Committee member Darla Hamlin were elected to the North Yarmouth Budget Committee with 761 and 601 votes, respectively, beating Republican Peter Godsoe, who garnered 497 votes at the polls Tuesday.

Incumbent Jim Knight did not seek reelection.

“I am happy to have been elected. I enjoy the committee work, and Darla will be a great addition to the committee,” said Walsh, a 67-year-old Democrat. “I also hope that we will see some younger citizens stepping up to run for this committee at the next opportunity.”

Walsh, who has been chairperson of the committee since 2020, said in a previous article for The Forecaster that, moving forward, he wants to ensure capital reserves “are adequate, with a little bit of padding,” with a goal of not borrowing for purchases and not paying interest, which will help the town avoid bonding for big-ticket purchases.

Hamlin, who is 74 and enrolled in the GOP, told The Forecaster last month that she wants to see tangible investments made in town, specifically on infrastructure like roads and sidewalks, with a focus on the downtown village. Hamlin also served on the Budget Committee from 2007-2012.

Thirty-five percent of registered voters turned out at the polls, according to the town clerk’s office.

