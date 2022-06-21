BIDDEFORD

Center presents cultural cuisine at LaKermesse

The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center invites the public to sample the many flavors of Biddeford at its Cultural Cuisine event, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the LaKermesse Festival on West Street.

The Cultural Cuisine tent will offer samples of foods that represent the many cultures and ethnicities of Biddeford residents, including from Iraq, Angola, Canada, Ireland and Eastern European Jewish culture.

It is free with admission to the LaKermesse Festival, though a $5 donation is suggested.

Contact Bob Cyr at [email protected] or call 423-6891.

BRUNSWICK

Concerts for a Cause presents Heather Masse, Jed Wilson

Heather Masse and Jed Wilson return to the UUCB Concerts for a Cause series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick at 1 Middle St., to raise money for the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project.

Maine native Heather Masse is a regular guest on the NPR radio show “A Prairie Home Companion,” both as a solo performer and as a member of The Wailin’ Jennys. She joins forces with jazz pianist Jed Wilson, with whom she’s released three CD’s of jazz-inspired folk duets.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and $10 students/children at ticketstripe.com/heather or at the church office at 729-8515. Masks and proof of vaccines required or a negative test at the door.

ARUNDEL

Dean Ford performance benefits Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Vinegar Hill Music Theatre will present “Purple Rain” by Prince tribute band Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones at 8 p.m. Saturday at 53 Old Post Road to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

The band cover the “Purple Rain” album and hits from Prince’s catalogue between 1978 and 2015. Very limited seated tickets are available, first come first served. Tickets are $45 to $55 per person, $15 per ticket will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

KENNEBUNK

Museum hosts Dessert Bazar Saturday

The Brick Store Museum will host a Dessert Bazaar from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 117 Main St.

The event will feature desserts, live music and a chance to meet artist Salley Mavor, whose work is featured in the new exhibition, “What a Relief: The Art of Salley Mavor.” Live music will be performed by Don and Cindy Roy at about 1:30 p.m.

Tickets start at just $10 per person, and include two bake sale tickets plus admission to the new exhibit and concert.

For tickets, visit brickstoremuseum.org or call 985-4802.

KENNEBUNK

Zoom program: ‘Bird Songs with Monica Grabin’

York County Audubon board member Monica Grabin will present a program about “Bird Songs” at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

Grabin, a folk singer, has known many songs about birds for years, but it was Pat Moynahan who first got her started writing songs about birds and those who love them. Monica will share the stories behind the songs while also honoring the memory of Pat Moynahan and her endless enthusiasm for birds and the natural world.

The event is free but pre-registration is required at yorkcountyaudubon.org.

SCARBOROUGH

Joseph Jackson to speak at Kiwanis lunch

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will host Maine Inside Out speaker Joseph Jackson at its noon lunch meeting Friday at Cowbell Burger, 185 Route 1.

Jackson is director of Leadership Development at Maine Inside Out, which collaborates with incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people to create original theater.

For more information, email [email protected] or call club secretary Sherry Forest at 883-2775.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Parks department will hold youth triathlon

The South Portland Parks, Recreation & Waterfront will hold its Third annual Youth Triathlon in honor of Nathan Savage Saturday morning at the South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road and the surrounding high school campus.

Packet pick-up and bike drop off is between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Community Center. Children ages 8-15 can choose from a short or long course race, depending on their ability. The short course race starts at 9 a.m. and the long course at 10 a.m. The cost $5 for South Portland residents, and $25 for non-residents.

Register online at sopoparksrec.com.

WELLS

Library offers several programs this week

Wells Public Library will host the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• Conversational French Language Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Contact Cindy Appleby at [email protected] for more details.

The children’s program “Animal Adaptations with Chewonki” will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Hands-on participation is encouraged.

The adults Fiber Arts group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday. All ages and abilities. For more details, contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected]

Mother Goose Storytime will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday for children ages 24 months and younger.

Contact Allison Herman at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

SACO

Museum, library offer programs this week

Saco Museum and the Dyer Library Hours will offer the following programs this week as part of its Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Programs at 371 Main St.:

• A Mermaid Parade will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

• Waves of Creativity will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, June 22 and June 29, featuring the making of ocean-themed crafts.

• Baby Shark Adventure Time will be held at 10:30 a.m. For children 2 and under.

A Fun Run Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday featuring the Maine based Kindie Rock Band. This show is geared for pre-K to 10 but all ages are welcome.

For more details, call the Dyer Library at 283-3861 or go to dyerlibrarysacomuseum.org

NEW GLOUCESTER

Historical society holds strawberry festival

The New Gloucester Historical Society will holds its 46th annual Strawberry Festival from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the New Gloucester History Barn, at 383 Intervale Road, Route 231, behind the Town Hall.

The event will feature quarts of native Pineland strawberries, 6 packs of homemade biscuits and 50/50 raffle.

For details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

Halcyon Music Festival closes this weekend

The 2022 Halcyon Music Festival ends its 10-day performance schedule this weekend with three chamber music programs at St. John’s Episcopal Church. All performances begin at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, a “To the Peacemakers” concert will feature Sergei Prokofiev’s Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34, Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2 and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50.

On Friday, “Struggle and Release” will feature W. A. Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581, Samuel Barber’s String Quartet in B minor, Op. 11, and Johannes Brahms’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 2.

On Saturday the concert “Tradition and Evolution” will feature Paul Hindemith’s Quartet for clarinet, violin, cello, and piano, Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quintet No. 1 in A Major, Op. 18, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 7 in F Major, Op. 59, No. 1.

Halcyon Music Festival also will present a free Children’s Concert at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Portsmouth Public Library. The one-hour performance will feature select movements from Mendelssohn’s string quintet and Borodin’s string quartet.

Single concert tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for students, or three concerts for $65. There is also a live stream option.

Tickets at HalcyonMusicFestival.org/concerts.

