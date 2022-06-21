Falmouth Elementary School students raised $2,400 to donate to World of Change, a Portland-based nonprofit that focuses on providing basic essentials to children and families.

The money raised will provide more than 3,500 meals and five beds for children in need and 20 backpacks filled with school essentials. It also will go toward mental health support for struggling families. Funds will be donated to Falmouth Food Pantry, Good Shepherd Food Bank, Furniture Friends, Maine Locker Project, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine, according to the Falmouth School Department.

