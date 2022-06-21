Falmouth Memorial Library’s annual fundraising campaign needs only $3,000 to meet its $62,500 goal for 2022.

The campaign helps cover expenses in the organization’s operating budget that are not funded by the town.

“Many people don’t realize that while the town of Falmouth provides roughly 75-80% of our overall funding, that leaves a substantial portion of our budget covered by the support and generosity of our library community,” Library Director Jenna Mayotte said.

Fundraising is used for make-and-take kits for kids, to hire speakers and performers and to buy extra copies of high-demand titles, Mayotte said. Donations are also used as funding for new services that need to support to get off the ground, such as buying preloaded audiobook players to replace audiobook CDs.

Fundraising has seen a “modest increase” over last year, said Vanessa Record, president of the board of trustees, and the number of donors has risen from 130 to 180 so far.

An anonymous donor, who declined to be interviewed, also contributed a $30,000 matching gift to the library.

“The Falmouth community has been generous in their giving this year. Many families who regularly give to the annual fund have increased their donation amounts, and we’ve seen gifts from new donors as well,” said Susan Bixby, chairperson of the fundraising committee. “There’s a lot of excitement around the new building and the library’s future.”

The spring campaign ends June 30.

For more information about how to donate, visit falmouthmemoriallibrary.org or call 207-781-2351.

