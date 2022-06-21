Greely Middle School students raised almost $1,200 this month for the Trevor Project, a nationwide suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

Greely Middle School 6-8 chorus students select a program to benefit from their annual fundraising concert, which is an optional, student-led project. The students wanted to raise funds during pride month for an organization related to LGBTQ awareness and education, according to chorus teacher Bethany Perkins Hall.

