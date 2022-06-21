Flags have been at half-staff in memory of the latest victims of yet another mass shooting, this time in Texas.

Every victim of a mass shooting should be similarly honored. Can we suggest to our representatives in government that flags should be lowered for one day for each victim killed in this epidemic of firearm violence? This would surely be one way to ensure that we never forget what is happening to our country on a nearly daily basis.

Paul Meadows
Saco

