I can’t take it anymore! Does anyone know what “assault-style weapons” look like? Is it color, shape, design, caliber or what? Should a rifle be banned because it’s black or green? What if the stock on a rifle has a hole to the rear of the trigger? Is a pistol with green or black markings an assault weapon? Is my .22 caliber rifle, which you pump to load a shot, an assault weapon?
How about a BB gun? If you say yes to that, we might as well dig out our swords and clubs! As they say, you can’t judge a book by its cover, and the same is true for firearms.
Contrary to popular belief, there are other guns that fire larger projectiles that are used in big game hunting! Do you go for those also? The idea is to ban all guns so why don’t you just say so?
Wake up America!
Richard A. Aspinall Sr.
Scarborough
