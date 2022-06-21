The town of Harpswell is moving forward with converting to LED streetlights and has hired RealTerm Energy of Annapolis, Maryland to assist it.

RealTerm Energy has assisted other Maine municipalities with LED streetlight conversions, according to a statement released by the town.

Harpswell officials and RealTerm have created a final inventory of where the new LED fixtures will be located. The project is in the procurement stage, with all fixtures having been ordered.

It is expected that installation, by sub-contractor On Target Utility Services, will begin in July.

Questions or concerns should be directed to Town Administrator Kristi Eiane at [email protected] or 207-833-5771.

