PITTSBURGH — Oneil Cruz untucked the No. 15 jersey hugging the shoulders of his wiry 6-foot-7 inch frame, turned his hat backward then flashed a smile that needed no translation.

One of the biggest pieces – literally and metaphorically – of the revival that Pittsburgh Pirates GM Ben Cherington has methodically orchestrated since taking over in November 2019 looked every bit as good as advertised in his 2022 debut.

The hardest throw by any major league infielder this season. The hardest-hit ball and the fastest sprint around the bases by a Pirate through 66 games, too, a madcap dash that drove in three runs and ended with Cruz practically cackling as he made his way from second to third.

The fact he was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple hardly mattered. By then, the 23-year-old was trending on Twitter as shouts of “Cruuuuuz” reverberated in a ballpark that’s frequently resembled a library at closing time for most of the last half-decade.

Those days may be numbered, even if the finished product Cherington is tasked with delivering in Pittsburgh remains a ways off.

The Pirates are well under .500 weeks before the All-Star break and struggle to get PNC Park a third filled most nights. Many of the prospects Cherington has drafted or acquired during his 30-month tenure – some of them in trades that sent popular and proven veterans elsewhere in moves that angered and alienated a fanbase desperate for something or someone to believe in – are still in the minors.

Some, however, are seemingly here to stay. Cruz is wearing No. 15 now, unlike last fall, when he donned No. 61 during a brief two-game cameo last fall. Add that to signing third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to an eight-year extension and the unexpected jolt provided by outfielder Jack Suwinski – who made the leap from Double-A in late April as an emergency fill-in and is making a compelling case that he should never go back – and there’s tangible proof that Cherington’s top-to-bottom overhaul is gaining momentum.

“Sometimes (our personnel decisions have been) frustrating to people, and I understand that,” Pirates Manager Derek Shelton said. “It’s hard. We’ve stuck to our process, and in the long run, we’re going to see the benefits of it.”

Cruz’s long-awaited promotion from Triple-A is among the most high-profile of what the Pirates hope will become a steady influx of young talented players over the next few seasons, though pitcher Quinn Priester, infielder Nick Gonzalez and catcher Henry Davis – all first-round picks – aren’t particularly close to touching the Roberto Clemente sign above the stairwell that leads to the home dugout.

By the time they arrive, the franchise may no longer have to rely on nostalgia and the beauty of its ballpark to get people inside. The days when the most popular jerseys in the stands on a given night are past Hall of Famers (Clemente, Willie Stargell) could be numbered.

YANKEES: Relief pitcher Albert Abreu is back with the Yankees, two months after he was traded to Texas as part of the deal that brought catcher Jose Trevino to New York.

The 26-year-old right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royal. The Yankees opened a roster spot by designating pitcher David McKay for assignment.

Abreu has a 3.46 ERA this season for the Rangers and Royals, allowing 10 hits – three of them homers, in 13 innings with 12 strikeouts and 16 walks. He was obtained by the Royals on June 2 for right-hander Yohanse Morel and was designated for assignment by Kansas City on Friday.

Abreu is 2-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 41 relief appearances for the Yankees (2020-21), Rangers and Royals. He was traded from New York to Texas on April 2 along with left-hander Robert Ahlstrom for Trevino.

DODGERS: The Los Angeles Dodgers added outfielder Trayce Thompson to the active roster after acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers for cash.

Thompson returns to the Dodgers after spending parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with them. He hit .207 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI in 107 games over that span.

The 31-year-old outfielder, whose older brother, Klay, plays for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, began this season with San Diego. Thompson went 1 for 14 with two RBI in six games before being cut on May 10. He joined Detroit a week later and was sent to Triple-A Toledo, where he was batting .299 with eight homers and 19 RBI in 25 games.

Thompson figures to help fill the void left by right fielder Mookie Betts, who is on the IL with a cracked rib.

BASEBALLS: Major League Baseball is standardizing procedures for rubbing baseballs and their removal from humidors in an effort to establish more consistency amid complaints about slickness that followed the crackdown on sticky substances.

MLB has been working on standards over the course of the season in response to feedback from players and sent a memorandum outlining the changes on to general managers, assistant GMs and clubhouse managers. Titled “Updates to Baseball Storage & Handling,” a copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

Scrutiny of baseball preparation – a minimum 13 dozen are readied for each game – has increased in recent years. Use of a humidor, began by Colorado in 2002, expanded to Arizona in 2019, three additional teams in 2020, then a total of 10 last year and all 30 this season.

MLB is mandating a ball be stored in a humidor for at least 14 days before game use, and ball storage must be recorded by the home team’s gameday compliance monitor and then certified in a signed form by the clubhouse manager.

CARDINALS: First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to what Manager Oliver Marmol described as back tightness.

