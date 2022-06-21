Starting Wednesday, Marginal Way in Portland will be closed to traffic for about four weeks for construction work related to the city’s Back Cove sewer separation project.

The work will include installation of a 12-inch force main, or pressurized wastewater pipe, from the intersection of Franklin Street to a connecting point at Diamond Street, according to a city news release issued Tuesday.

The force main is what will be used to empty the new storage tanks being installed under the Preble Street soccer field.

It will be a moving work zone as the contractor installs the pipe from Franklin Street toward Diamond Street, the release said. There will be periods when the contractor will be working across driveway entrances, as well as Diamond Street, which will require the closure of access and intersections, it said.

The closure won’t affect the schedules of East Bayside businesses, according to the city.

Variable message boards and a traffic control plan for rerouting motorists will be implemented, it said. Motorists are encouraged to use Fox Street as a detour route around the project area and should make plans to seek alternate routes during that time.

The traffic control will be in place for roughly four weeks, Portland officials said.

These closures are part of the city’s Back Cove South Storage Facility Project and are necessary in order to connect the existing utilities within the intersection of Marginal and Franklin to the new storage tanks under the Preble Street playing fields, according to the city.

The project is one of the city’s latest sewer separation projects to prevent combined sewer overflows into the Back Cove.

The work to reduce overflows is part of the city’s agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reduce and eliminate the flow of combined waste being discharged. The combined sewer system transports wastewater from homes, industries and businesses, as well as storm water collected from streets, parking lots, roofs and yards to the East End Wastewater Treatment Plant.

A combined sewer overflow occurs when the combined sewer capacity is overwhelmed during heavy rain events and a mix of sewer and storm water is discharged into the Back Cove, the city said.

The Department of Public Works has been coordinating with the prime contractor, Sargent Corp., and the Maine Department of Transportation as part of a traffic control plan to minimize the impacts to the traveling public, according to the release

Related graphics and project updates are available on the city’s public works website.

