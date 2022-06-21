Registration is open for the 39th annual Pat’s Pizza Clam Festival Classic on July 16.

The 5-mile race will start at 8 a.m. at Memorial Green on Main Street. Awards will be given to age group winners and the first Yarmouth resident to cross the finish line.

The first 500 runners to register at clamfestival.com will receive a T-shirt.

Main Street, East Elm Street, School Street and Bridge Street will be closed to traffic from 6:30-9:30 a.m. on race day.

