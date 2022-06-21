STANDISH — All year, Jaycie Christopher has been making history for Skowhegan Area High School athletics.

Shortly after leading Skowhegan to its first state championship in girls basketball program history in March, Christopher became the program’s first-ever Maine Gatorade Player of the Year.

Now, she’s added another chapter to her legacy as the only girl ever to lay claim to not one but two of the most prestigious individual awards in Maine high school sports.

Christopher was named this year’s Miss Maine Softball winner Tuesday at the Maine Senior All-Star Game at St. Joseph’s College. She is the first player ever to receive the Miss Maine Softball and Miss Maine Basketball awards, given annually to Maine’s top senior players in their respective sports.

“It feels really good,” Christopher said. “It really all goes back to when I was younger and when I played baseball, played softball and played basketball in the yard and all the coaches who have helped me along the way. It really all goes out to them.”

Christopher had an outstanding senior softball season this spring as she led Skowhegan to a Class A North runner-up finish and 16-3 overall record. She finished the 2022 regular season with a .538 average, eight doubles, four triples, two home runs, 24 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

It’s been a chaotic few years for Christopher and everyone else at Skowhegan, which has dealt with COVID-19 disruptions as well as a debate over the school’s mascot name. Yet the past 12 or so months have been more uplifting with the return of some normalcy as well as the basketball title this winter and a state softball championship a year ago.

“I couldn’t really ask for a more perfect ending,” Christopher said. “There were a lot of bumps along the road and tough losses and moments that I learned from that helped me get to this point. I couldn’t ask for a better four years or a better community to do it in, better coaches to play for or better teammates to have by my side.”

Christopher was one of three central Maine finalists — joining Brooke McKenney of Madison and Emily Collins of Valley. McKenney, who threw two perfect games as one of the state’s top pitchers, was the Class C South Player of the Year, and Collins, who batted .688, was the Class D South Player of the Year.

Also nominated for the award were Kelsey Sullivan of Brunswick; Chantelle Bouchard of Biddeford; and Emma Crows of Old Town. Sullivan, who hit nine home runs over the first nine games en route to leading the Dragons to the top seed in Class A North, is set to play at Colby College next year.

Prior to Christopher winning the award, no player from central Maine had been named Miss Maine Softball since Monica White of Cony won the award in 2006. Winslow’s Brittany Morin (2005) was the only other local winner of the award, which was first issued in 1999.

The announcement was made in between the Class C/D and Class A/B games at St. Joseph’s. The Class C/D South team, represented locally by players from Hall-Dale, Madison, Monmouth Academy, Winthrop and Valley, beat the North 8-5. As of press time Tuesday evening, the A/B game was still ongoing.

That A/B game marked the last time in Skowhegan colors for Christopher, who was joined by Skowhegan teammate Emily Dunbar and Messalonskee standout Jordan Lambert on the North team. The newly crowned Miss Maine Softball winner will play basketball at Boston University, where she begins summer classes in less than two weeks.

“[Leaving Skowhegan] has definitely set in; over the past week, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting because Skowhegan has meant everything to me,” Christopher said. “Just the past four years have been so special. … It’s been so much fun.”

