Todd Tilley is identified in video taken Jan. 6, 2021, inside the U.S. Capitol. Screenshot from video

A South Paris man has become the fourth person with Maine ties to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Todd Tilley Photo by Maine State Police

Todd Tilley, 61, is facing four charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to an FBI complaint filed in the U.S. District of Columbia on Thursday.

Tilley also faces charges of disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

This story will be updated.

 

 

 

