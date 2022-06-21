A South Paris man has become the fourth person with Maine ties to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Todd Tilley, 61, is facing four charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to an FBI complaint filed in the U.S. District of Columbia on Thursday.
Tilley also faces charges of disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.