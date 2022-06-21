SWIMMING

Two-time world champion Caeleb Dressel is not defending his title in the men’s 100 freestyle at the swimming world championships after withdrawing before the semifinals at Budapest, Hungary.

Dressel was included in the initial start list for Tuesday’s semifinals, but was not in an updated version with reserve Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea taking his place.

“A decision has been made by Team USA in consultation with Caeleb, his coach, and the team’s medical staff for him to withdraw from the 100-meter freestyle event on medical grounds. The team will determine his participation in the events later in the week,” U.S. Swimming told The Associated Press in a statement.

Dressel is due to race the men’s 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly later in the worlds.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: The United States will play Japan and Saudia Arabia in its last two World Cup warm-ups.

The 15th-ranked Americans will play No. 23 Japan in an exhibition on Sept. 23 at a European site that’s yet to be announced, the U.S. Soccer Federation said. Four days later, the U.S. will face No. 49 Saudi Arabia in a friendly four days later in Murcia, Spain.

Back in the World Cup after missing 2018, the U.S. is in Group B of the tournament at Qatar. The Americans open against No. 18 Wales on Nov. 21, face No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup and finish the first round against No. 21 Iran on Nov. 29.

MLS: Atlanta United landed two players from Mexico’s Liga MX to bolster positions affected by injuries.

The team announced it had signed defender Juan Jose Purata on loan from Tigres UANL for the remainder of the 2022 season. A day earlier, it acquired goalkeeper Raul Gudino of Chivas Guadalajara.

Both will be available to join Atlanta United when the MLS secondary transfer window opens July 7.

• The Columbus Crew acquired Colombian forward Juan Camilo Hernandez, known as Cucho, from Watford.

Terms of the contract, which runs through 2025, were not released but the Crew said it paid the largest acquisition fee in the Major League Soccer club’s history. Hernandez will join the team once he obtains obtains his visa and transfer certificate following the opening of the league’s secondary transfer window on July 7.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO: The final price tag for last year’s COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics was put at $13 billion, the organizing committee said in its final act before it is dissolved at the end of the month.

The cost was twice what was forecast in 2013 when Tokyo was awarded the Games. However, the final price tag presented by organizers is lower than the $15.4 billion they predicted when the Olympics ended just under 11 months ago.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP FINALS: Retired player David Ferrer was appointed tournament director of the Davis Cup Final.

The 40-year-old Ferrer, a three-time Davis Cup champion with Spain who reached a career-best singles ranking of No. 3, replaces Albert Costa, who held the position since 2019.

EASTBOURNE: Serena Williams partnered with Ons Jabeur to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women’s doubles at Eastbourne, ENgland.

Williams and Jabeur recovered from losing the first set 6-2 to win the second 6-3 and then the match tiebreaker 13-11 on their third match point.

The win means Williams will have at least one more competitive match before playing singles at Wimbledon as a wild-card entry. Main-draw play at the All England Club starts Monday.

Williams was last played in 2021 at Wimbledon. She was playing in the first round when she lost her footing and her right leg buckled, leading to her retiring from the match.

BAD HOMBURG: Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep were among the first-round winners at Bad Homburg, Germany, as Sabine Lisicki won a main-draw WTA Tour match for the first time since 2018 after long injury setbacks.

Defending champion Kerber completed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Anastasia Gasanova after being made to wait overnight when a rain-delayed schedule forced the match to be suspended midway through the first set on Monday.

Halep moved into the second round with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova, former U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu swept aside Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1, and French Open semifinalist Daria Kasatkina beat Jule Niemeier 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in their second-round match.

Former Wimbledon finalist Lisicki has been plagued by repeated knee injuries and is playing with a wild card in Bad Homburg. She beat fellow German Tamara Korpatsch 6-4, 7-6 (5) in their first-round contest for her first win in four years in a full WTA Tour event.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGES: Minnesota forward Parker Fox has suffered another serious knee injury, putting the status of a potential starter in question for the upcoming season.

Fox was hurt Monday during a summer practice, Coach Ben Johnson said. The 6-foot-8 Fox tore the ACL in his left knee during the offseason in 2021 and redshirted his first year with the Gophers. The latest injury is to his right knee.

• Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan has died at 25.

The Allen County Coroner’s office confirmed Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A private doctor will be handling his death certificate, according to Rebecca Maze, a senior investigator at the coroner’s office.

NBA: The Phoenix Suns hired Morgan Cato as an assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations, becoming the first woman of color to hold an assistant GM title for an NBA franchise.

Cato comes to Phoenix after spending nearly a decade with the NBA league office, where she most recently worked as the associate vice president of business operations for NBA’s league operations department.

