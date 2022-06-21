BOSTON — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vázquez added a solo shot for a key run in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Detroit Tigers (Skubal 5-4) at Boston Red Sox (Wacha 5-1) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NESN

Boston, wearing its yellow jerseys with blue trim, went ahead 4-3 in the fourth when Story put a hanging a slider from rookie Beau Brieske (1-6) on Lansdowne Street for his 11th homer this season.

Vázquez lined Andrew Chafin’s first pitch into the Green Monster seats for a 5-3 lead in the seventh.

Rich Hill (3-4) gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings with six strikeouts.

Matt Strahm allowed Jonathan Schoop’s leadoff homer in the ninth — Schoop’s team-high sixth home run this year. John Schreiber got his second save this season when Miguel Cabrera hit a game-ending groundout with a man on.

Boston was outhit 11-8 but won for the fourth time in five games and improved to 15-4 in June. The Red Sox are a season-high seven games above .500 at 38-31.

Detroit has lost 8 of 10.

Javier Báez tripled and scored in the first and added a solo homer in the third. Cabrera singled in each of his first three at-bats and needs three hits to tie Rod Carew for 28th at 3,053.

Riley Greene had a pair of singles for the Tigers.

Brieske allowed four runs and six hits over five innings. In his 11th big league start, Brieske struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.

