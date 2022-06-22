LEWISTON — Four children were charged after the Gov. James B. Longley School was vandalized this week.

Two 12-year-olds, one 10-year-old and one 14-year-old were each charged with burglary and aggravated criminal mischief — both felonies — according to Lt. Derek St. Laurent of the Lewiston Police Department. The kids were charged with aggravated criminal mischief because the damage exceeded $10,000, St. Laurent said.

They are all residents of Lewiston and have been released to the custody of their parents.

The vandalism occurred from Sunday night into Monday afternoon, according to Superintendent Jake Langlais. Students entered the school through smashed windows.

School administrators discovered extensive damage to the school Monday. Paint was sprayed on floors, walls and equipment. Desks, computers, refrigerators, plants and more were overturned and smashed. Every classroom that was unlocked in the building was damaged, according to Langlais.

Administrators were notified by a roofing contractor of the damage Monday afternoon and found several young students in the building when they went to survey the damage. They were able to capture a video of the students fleeing the school. The Lewiston Police Department assisted with an investigation and identified the students responsible for the damage.

Officials estimate the cost of the damage to exceed $100,000, said St. Laurent. Some of the most expensive items destroyed include a touch screen TV and a patient simulation mannequin used to train nursing students to take blood pressure and other skills. The high-tech mannequin alone costs thousands of dollars.

“These are spaces that have been developed with great pride, built up to support our students and community for the betterment of the whole,” Langlais shared in an email to the Sun Journal. “I believe we have no better opportunity to restore it to something that is better than its prior condition.”

“I will be honest, I cried when I saw (the photos of the damage),” City Councilor and School Committee member Linda Scott said Tuesday night. “I was very upset, very saddened.”

St. Laurent called the vandalism “a slap in the face” to the district’s students and staff who have worked hard to improve education opportunities in the community, adding that the children are “just ruining it for themselves.”

“Our children NEED supervision this summer,” School Committee representative Janet Beaudoin wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “They need adults to look out for them, know their whereabouts and hold them accountable when they make poor decisions.”

Langlais said the district will work with its insurance to see how much of the damage is covered.

“We are so very appreciative of the community’s response to help bring Longley back to the vibrant place it is,” Langlas wrote on social media.

Currently, the district is not able to have staff or volunteers on site, however officials will invite volunteers when appropriate, he added.

The Birch Street school was previously used as an elementary school and community center. Now, the building houses Lewiston’s adult education program and NextSTEP, a middle and high school program born from a collaboration between Tree Street Youth and the Lewiston school district.

Rising to meet community needs, NextSTEP added a middle school program and doubled its enrollment this past year to 65 students. It was the school’s third year in operation.

