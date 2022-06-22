As I follow the discussions among the states wishing to outlaw abortion, I am struck by the apparent lack of consideration of the need for sex education classes in their schools to alert their citizens about the possible consequences of unprotected sex.

It would seem these legislators do not see that reducing as many unwanted pregnancies as possible ought to be a part of their deliberations. What a sad commentary on their priorities! As well as their constituents, who are not demanding they address that aspect of the subject.

William J. Leffler II

Kennebunkport

