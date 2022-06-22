A person with knowledge of the situation said the Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Olympic gold medalist Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers, with the biggest part of the return being a first-round pick in 2025.

Detroit gets the No. 36 pick in the draft Thursday and what would have been Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2025, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the agreement publicly.

ESPN first reported the trade agreement, along with the detail that the 2025 first-round pick is top-four protected.

Grant’s salary – nearly $21 million for next season – is virtually the exact amount as the trade exception that Portland created in February when it traded C.J. McCollum to New Orleans.

It also gives Portland a big boost after a disappointing season, one where perennial All-Star Damian Lillard missed much of the year while injured. He and Grant were teammates on the U.S. Olympic team that won gold at the Tokyo Games last summer.

The most significant payoff for Detroit by making the move is cap space. The Pistons now have somewhere around $44 million in space available this summer, with free agency set to start in about a week.

Advertisement

Grant – who played his college basketball at Syracuse – averaged 19.2 points in 47 games with the Pistons this past season and has seen his numbers greatly improve over the last two years. In his first six seasons, he averaged 9.3 points while playing for Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and Denver.

But in his two seasons with the Pistons, Grant averaged 20.9 points.

And the trade serves as a homecoming of sorts. Grant was born in 1994 when his father, Harvey Grant, was in the first of his three seasons as a member of the Trail Blazers.

76ERS: Fanatics founder Michael Rubin is selling his stake in the company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

Rubin, worth an estimated $8 billion according to Forbes, said on social media posts he was “shifting from part-owner” of the teams run by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and “back to life-long fan.”

Rubin was part of the ownership group when it purchased the 76ers in 2011 for $290 million. But as Fanatics has grown, and expanded into sports betting, and other business ventures have taken off, Rubin decided it was time to sell his estimated 10% stake in HBSE.

Advertisement

The 76ers were valued at $2.45 billion, according to a Forbes. That was the 11th highest value among the NBA’s 30 teams. The Devils are valued at $775 million, 15th in the 32-team NHL.

“As our Fanatics business have grown, so too have the obstacles I have to navigate to ensure our new businesses don’t conflict with my responsibilities as part-owner of the Sixers,” Rubin wrote.

Rubin frequently sits courtside at Sixers’ games and rubs elbows with some of the biggest sports stars and celebrities that also attend the games. Rubin is co-chairman of the Reform Alliance, which aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture in the justice system. He worked to free rapper Meek Mill from prison and in 2018 arranged for a helicopter to take Mill from prison to a Sixers’ playoff game.

CAVALIERS: The Cleveland Cavaliers exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Dean Wade, who made 28 starts last season and became a solid contributor during the team’s resurgence.

Wade averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 19.2 minutes in 51 games last season before suffering a knee injury and undergoing surgery. He missed the final 15 games.

The 6-foot-9 Wade had been valuable as a fill-in starter and the Cavs missed him down the stretch. Cleveland dropped eight of its last 11 games in the regular season and then lost both play-in games.

However, the Cavs had a 22-win improvement from the previous season and are expected to contend next season with Wade in their rotation. He gives the Cavs depth along with size and another outside shooter. Wade made 43% (21 of 49) of his 3-pointers in his last 12 starts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »