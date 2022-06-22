SWIMMING

Caeleb Dressel’s world swimming championships are over with just two gold medals from Budapest, Hungary.

USA Swimming withdrew its star male swimmer from the rest of the competition for unspecified medical reasons on Wednesday.

“He’s just not fit to compete right now. And so we just needed to make that decision. It needed to be a quick decision,” American team manager Lindsay Mintenko told journalists.

Mintenko said she could not be more specific about the reasons for Dressel’s withdrawal, but that he may decide to speak about it himself. She declined to say whether it was a mental or physical problem. Dressel had appeared in good shape.

He had pulled out of Tuesday’s semifinals in the 100 freestyle and it wasn’t clear at the time if he’d be able to continue. He was also due to race the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly later in the worlds.

• Australian swimmer Shayna Jack broke her hand in training and will miss the rest of the worlds.

She was warming up for the morning’s 100-meter freestyle heats at the time.

The 23-year-old Jack helped Australia to gold in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay on Saturday and silver in the mixed 4×100 medley relay on Tuesday.

SOCCER

BAYERN MUNICH: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp described Sadio Mane as a “modern-day icon” of the English club after the Senegal forward’s move to Bayern Munich for $33.5 million was finalized.

The 30-year-old Mane has signed a contract with Bayern through June 2025 in a deal that could end up being worth $42.9 million depending on future achievements at the Bavarian powerhouse.

Mane just completed what was arguably the best season of his career, converting the clinching penalty in a shootout to win the African Cup of Nations for Senegal, helping his country qualify for the World Cup, and starring for Liverpool in a campaign where the club nearly achieved an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies.

CHELSEA: Todd Boehly, the American businessman who fronted the recent world-record purchase of Chelsea, will assume the role of club chairman and also take charge of its offseason transfer dealings in an interim role as sporting director.

The boardroom changes included the imminent departure of Marina Granovskaia, who rose to prominence in recent years as a tough negotiator and conductor of Chelsea’s business in the transfer market.

Granovskaia is being retained until the end of the current transfer window, however, to support the transition of power from Roman Abramovich.

TENNIS

MALLORCA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the tournament in Palma, Spain, because of an abdominal injury, saying he didn’t want to aggravate the problem ahead of Wimbledon.

The 45th-ranked Australian made the announcement before his round-of-16 match against Roberto Bautista Agut.

LAVER CUP: Vancouver and Berlin will be upcoming hosts for the men’s tennis team event.

The competition is played in a Europe vs. World format and does not award ATP ranking points.

It will be at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Sept. 22-24, 2023, and at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena on Sept. 20-22, 2024.

This year’s fifth Laver Cup is being held in London on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0.

SPEEDSKATING

OBIT: Jonny Nilsson, a Swedish speedskater who won the gold medal in the 10,000 meters at the Winter Olympics at Innsbruck in 1964, has died. He was 79.

Nilsson’s death was announced by his wife, Marianne. She told Swedish news agency TT that he died during the night.

Nilsson had been suffering from prostate cancer and said last year his condition was getting worse.

GOLF

BRITISH OPEN: Players who have joined the new Saudi Arabia-funded league will still be allowed to compete at the British Open next month, organizers said.

The U.S. Open had allowed players who were banned by the PGA Tour for signing up to the LIV Golf series to play at last week’s tournament.

The world’s oldest major championship begins July 14.

