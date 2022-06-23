BIDDEFORD — People attending LaKermesse Franco Americaine Festival on Saturday afternoon June 25 will have the opportunity to sample tastes from Iraq, Angola, Canada, Ireland, and Eastern European Jewish culture.

The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center invites the public to sample the many flavors of Biddeford at its Cultural Cuisine event from 2 to 4 p.m. that day at the festival at St. Louis Field on West Street.

As part of the festivities, the BCHC Cultural Cuisine tent will offer samples of foods that are representative of the many cultures and ethnicities of Biddeford’s residents.

“If you’ve ever wondered what some of the favorite foods of other countries or cultures are, then this is a great opportunity to experience dishes from different countries and ethnicities prepared by members of our diverse Biddeford community,” said BCHC member and organizer of the event Debbie Litalien.

The event is presented by the BCHC and the Biddeford Adult Ed ELL class. It is free with admission to the LaKermesse, though organizers say a $5 donation is suggested.

