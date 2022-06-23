I noticed that Stevens Avenue in Portland will be torn up for the next couple months so gas lines can be installed.

One can only hope that the business won’t break even and go bankrupt! Such is the shortsightedness of climate change deniers.

Steev Sutton
Cape Elizabeth

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles