MERRIMACK, N.H. – Michael William Kennedy, 64, of Merrimack, N.H., passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home with his wife by his side, after bravely battling cancer.

He was born in Portland on May 6, 1958 to the late William and Joanne (Powers) Kennedy. He was raised in the Portland area, graduating from Deering High School in 1976 and then from the University of Southern Maine with a degree in Computer Science.

Mike grew up climbing Rocky Mountain (the whole neighborhood had that as their playground) and later going there to find peace and talk to God. He loved his years “upta camp” at Uncle Roger and Aunt Lorraine’s camp on Big Sebago, the family fun at Crescent Beach, Friday night surprise night and his Mom’s homemade cooking.

Mike worked as an engineer for many years but he was best known for his career as a talented self-taught landscape painter and portrait artist, as well as an equally gifted musician. His passion for art and his love of the outdoors, nature, and landscapes led him on many adventures throughout New England, always searching for his next “scene” along a roadside, bridge, or riverbed. Mike had a unique ability to bring to life the beauty of a simple landscape in his paintings and drawings and so enjoyed those adventures.

It was also his love of art that led him to meet the love of his life, Tami, through a mutual art friend, and together Mike and Tami shared many wonderful artistic adventures.

As a musician, Mike was both self-taught and professionally trained in both acoustic and electric guitar and performed as lead guitarist in several popular local bands throughout the 1980s. Mike began playing guitar as a teenager in his room at Woodlawn Avenue for all the neighbors to hear. It became a “story” as he grew into his artistic talent. The neighbors will always remember Mike practicing for hours with windows open playing, “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple.

Mike was one to persevere no matter what his challenges and use his creative talents to bring so much beauty to this world. His kindness, compassion, and positive energy will forever be remembered by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Tami Sciola Kennedy; three siblings, Deb Shangraw of Westbrook, Gary Kennedy of Fryberg, and Cheryl VonVett of Saco; five nieces, two nephews; three great-nieces; and many friends.

Visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, N.H. on Monday, June 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Mass. at 2 p.m.

Kindly visit rivetfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mike’s memory can be made to the

Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation,

5526 West 13400 South #510,

Herriman, UT 84096

or online at

cholangiocarcinoma.org

