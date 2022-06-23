GORHAM – Selma Carolyn “Sally” O’Donal, our world is a bit dimmer this week after losing our beloved Mum. Selma “Sally” O’Donal, 92, died peacefully at home June 22, 2022.Born Nov. 3, 1929 in Danvers, Mass., Sally was just 14 years old when she met her future husband, Royce. Married in 1952, they celebrated 67 years of marriage before his death in 2019. Together, she (the nurse) and he (the arborist) nurtured six children, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many others they considered family – all while working hand-in-hand to build a successful business with O’Donal’s Nurseries. Sally was a registered nurse, graduating in 1952 from Lynn School of Nursing in Lynn, Mass. She worked many years at Mercy Hospital in Portland, and finished her career as a nurse with SD Warren in Westbrook, from 1977-1983.She was a former member of the Board at the Kaler-Vaill Home in Scarborough, and was involved in many other community and church activities over the years. Above all else, Sally was devoted to her family. She was a role model, an instigator, an advisor (wanted or not!), a cheerleader, a fierce loyalist and a bright smile and quick laugh for all those surviving her including her sons Michael, Wayne and Jeffrey, her daughters Suzan, Nancy and Ellyn; and all of their spouses and families. She was a kindred spirit with her youngest sister, Rae “Pinky” O’Donal, who now lives in Jacksonville, Fla.The entire O’Donal family thanks the many caregivers who helped keep Mum at home – a true gift like no other. A visitation will be held, 2-3 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at First Congregational Church, 167 Black Point Rd., Scarborough, where a funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Interment at Black Point Cemetery, Scarborough will immediately follow the funeral. To express condolences and to participate in Sally’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally’s name to theAlzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter383 US Route One, Ste. 2CScarborough, ME 04074

