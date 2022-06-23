The 81st Writers Conference at Ocean Park, the oldest continuously run writers conference in the nation, will be held starting at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 and continuing through noon on Friday, Aug. 12. Registration at the door is $250. Preregister at $230 or register before July 1 at $215. Attendees are weeklong participants. For those who are not local, lodging is available in local motels, B&B’s, and Airbnb.

Eight traditionally published authors of fiction, poetry, and memoir will offer half-day workshops at this five-day conference. Conference attendees will also participate in a beach poetry workshop as well as enter the Poems on Trees competition. There are also writing contests which must be entered by July 1.

This year’s workshop presenters include memoirist Melanie Brooks, novelist Jen Dupree, poet Meghan Sterling, author and illustrator of children’s books Charlotte Agell, poet and prose writer Jefferson Navicky, biographer and screenwriter Mark Griffin, poet David Sloan, and co-chair and creative writing professor Jim Brosnan.

The Writers Conference at Ocean Park is a Chautauqua program under the sponsorship of the Ocean Park Association. Questions can be directed to Dr. Jim Borsnan at [email protected]

