Sister Lucy Kurien will speak at First Parish Church in Brunswick (217 Maine St.) about her work with struggling women and children in India at 7 p.m. Monday.

Lucy is a Catholic nun and founder of Maher, an interfaith refuge with 63 homes across India that rehabilitate battered and destitute women, children and men. She has won numerous awards for her work, and Maher has consultative status with the UN Economic & Social Council.

Lucy will be accompanied by Maine author Darcy Cunningham, who recently published the book “Rising to New Life, Stories from Maher.”

The talk will be held in the First Parish Church sanctuary, and is open to the public, free of charge. Parking is available at 9 Cleaveland St.

Lucy’s talk will be livestreamed and archived on the First Parish Church Facebook page. For more information, contact the church office at [email protected] or call (207)729-7331.

