Liberal politicians and activists have argued that other rights would be at risk of being overturned if the court did away with Roe v. Wade — and Justice Clarence Thomas seemed to confirm that Friday.

In a separate opinion, Thomas expressed his support for revisiting other Supreme Court rulings that he and other conservatives believe should be left to individual states. For example, he wrote that the court should move forward with revisiting the right to contraception and the right for same-sex couples to marry.

“After overruling these demonstrably erroneous decisions, the question would remain whether other constitutional provisions guarantee the myriad rights that our substantive due process cases have generated,” he wrote.

Obergefell v. Hodges established the right to same-sex marriage in 2015. But Thomas — and other conservative justices — argue that the Constitution lacks an explicit reference to the right and therefore voters should decide whether that right should exist in their respective states.

