All development that involves cutting trees and paving land has an impact on our climate.

We are seeing the immediate destruction of habitat on the former Navy base, where many large swaths of older trees have been/are being destroyed to create office buildings and new housing. As this continues, we in Brunswick are doing our part to raise the temperature of the atmosphere. The saying is “think global, act local.” We are acting locally and affecting the global – even if it seems to be a small example.

Growing up in the ’50s and ‘600,s I saw Nashua, New Hampshire grow from 30,000 to 90,000 people. The result has not been pretty. Yes, there are more jobs and houses, including affordable housing, but if you look at an aerial view you can see the devastation to the ecosystem for many, many miles around. Repeat that thousands of times and you can see why the climate is changing. Reputable scientists, environmental groups and the United Nations are all warning us that this unbridled growth cannot continue.

What I call New Jerseyfication is starting to happen here in Brunswick. Developers are noting the increasing demand for new homes and the need for affordable housing to cash in, but anytime we cut the forests locally we contribute to the sprawl that is choking the planet. Can we build on land that has already been deforested? Within the town limits without encroaching on the Town Commons? Encourage non-traditional housing such as in-law apartments? Care must be taken now because once the process takes off, it is nearly impossible to stop. And it happens quickly. People who profit are not likely to want us to stop and think.

We entreat you to hit the pause button, think globally, do our small part in the big picture and find more creative ways to solve our problems. The town council will vote on Monday on whether to take a pause and think it through. Contact your council member please and help keep the state green, the climate temperate.

Esther Mechler,

Brunswick

