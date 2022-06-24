Maine reported a total of 115 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 Friday, down from 120 on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of those hospitalized Friday morning, 18 were in critical care and four were on respirators.

The Maine CDC also reported one additional COVID-related death and 247 new cases Thursday, bringing the seven-day average to 176 new cases per day. The official counts do not include cases confirmed through the use of at-home tests.

Maine had the third lowest infection rate among all states as of Friday afternoon, with 94 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 30 days. The national rate is 206 cases per 100,000 people.

New Hampshire had the nation’s lowest rate (84) and Vermont had the second-lowest (91). Hawaii and Florida remain the nation’s hot spots.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 268,633 cases and 2,410 deaths, according to the most recent state data.

