Daniel L. Alley 1949 – 2022 BATH – Daniel L. Alley, 72, of Oak Grove Avenue died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Gosnell House in Scarborough. He was born in Bath on Dec. 29, 1949, a son of Ira Lewis and Pauline Sarah (Wallace) Alley. Dan attended Phippsburg schools and Morse High School. He entered the US Army and served in the Vietnam War. In 1979 he married Marcia Anne Thomas. He was employed at Bath Jiffy Lube, Hermit Island and Washburn Lumber. He moved to Florida in 1996 and was employed as a security guard at Lake Mary. He moved back to Bath in 2017. He enjoyed Flea Markets in Florida, 60’s music, collected coins and was a proud veteran. He also enjoyed civil war memorabilia, his dogs, Teila and Chewy and especially spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Marcia Ann Alley on June 11, 2021. He is survived by his son, John Thomas and his wife Jenny of Scarborough, his daughter, Kim Eames and her husband Harold of Bath; one sister, Emma Colley and her husband Jim of Bath,; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

