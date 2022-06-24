BASEBALL

Corner infielder Alex Binelas and catcher Stephen Scott were promoted to the Portland Sea Dogs from Class A Greenville, and outfielder Pedro Castellanos was promoted from the Sea Dogs to Triple-A Worcester as the Boston Red Sox made several minor league roster moves Friday.

Binelas was one of two prospects acquired from Milwaukee in the Hunter Renfroe-Jackie Bradley Jr. trade this past offseason, along with one of his new Sea Dogs teammates, David Hamilton. A third-round pick out of Louisville in last year’s draft, Binelas hit .245 with 14 home runs, 43 RBI and eight steals in 58 games for Greenville, with a .355 on-base percentage and a .495 slugging percentage.

Scott, a 10th-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2019, was used mostly as a first baseman and outfielder last season but has been exclusively a catcher this year. He was hitting .188 with a .305 OPS and .336 slugging percentage.

Castellanos was leading the Sea Dogs with eight home runs, 18 doubles and 42 RBI, to go along with a .279 average, .303 OPS and .463 slugging percentage.

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Katie Ledecky extended her record haul of medals and Australia set a world record in the mixed 400-meter freestyle relay final at the world swimming championships.

American star Ledecky won the 800 freestyle final for the fifth time at the worlds to seal her fourth consecutive 400/800/1,500 triple at the event. She clocked 8 minutes, 8.04 seconds to finish more than 10 seconds ahead of her rivals. It’s Ledecky’s 19th gold and her fourth this week. Her 22 medals are the most for a female swimmer in world championships history. Only Michael Phelps, who won 26, has more.

Australia’s mixed relay team of Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Madison Wilson and Mollie O’Callaghan clocked 3:19.38 in the 400 to shave two-hundredths of a second off the record set by the United States at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, in July 2019.

TENNIS

EASTBOURNE INTERNATIONAL: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to her first grass-court final in four years by beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5), 6-4 at Eastbourne, England.

Kvitova will face defending champion Jelena Ostapenko. The eighth-seeded Latvian defeated 12th-seeded Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2.

In the men’s event, third-seeded Taylor Fritz will face Maxime Cressy in the final. Fritz beat defending champion Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 after Cressy outlasted British wild card Jack Draper 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 6-3.

MALLORCA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the final, beating Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets in Palma, Spain.

Tsitsipas will face Roberto Bautista Agut, who defeated Antoine Bellier 7-6 (5), 6-2.

BAD HOMBURG OPEN: Bianca Andreescu reached her first final in more than a year after Simona Halep withdrew ahead of their semifinal at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany because of a neck injury.

Andreescu will play Caroline Garcia, who outlasted Alise Cornet, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 7-5.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. announced that he has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for JTG Daugherty Racing.

Since taking over the No. 47 Chevrolet at the start of the 2020 season, Stenhouse won the Daytona 500 pole in his first race and has 26 top-15 finishes.

JUDO

UKRAINE BOYCOTT: Ukraine has begun a boycott of international judo events because the Russian team was allowed to compete as Olympic qualification began on Friday in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Judo is one of the few Olympic sports in which Russians can still compete, though they must do so without their flag and are officially representing the International Judo Federation. That goes against the wishes of the International Olympic Committee, which recommends excluding athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Until this week, Russia stayed away from international judo events citing what the IJF termed “logistics and safety” concerns, but it entered 24 athletes in the Grand Slam tournament in Mongolia which started on Friday. That’s the first competition which counts toward qualification for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

