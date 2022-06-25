SOMERVILLE — A 78-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries after colliding with a service vehicle in Somerville on Friday afternoon, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The office’s preliminary investigation showed that the motorcycle, a 2019 Triumph driven by Christopher L. Lascoutx of Washington, Maine, was driving south on Turner Ridge Road as a Lucas Tree service truck, driven by 23-year-old Brandon Higgins of Etna, was pulling onto the road to head north.

Lascoutx struck the truck, a 2020 Ford F350, as it was in the middle of its turn, and later died from his injuries at the scene.

Higgins and his passenger, 25-year-old Ryan Mack of Waterville, were both wearing seatbelts and were not injured. Lascoutx, according to police, was wearing a helmet and a riding jacket.

Police were working to reconstruct the collision Saturday. The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the reconstruction, and the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and traffic collision investigators are also helping with the investigation.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the incident, but do believe speed may have contributed to the fatal collision.

The road was closed for approximately three hours during the initial investigation on Friday. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Somerville Fire Department and Delta Ambulance Service.

As the investigation and reconstruction efforts continue, the sheriff’s office is asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact them at 207-882-7332 or [email protected]

