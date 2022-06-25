Greely senior catcher Ryan Kolben won the Dr. John Winkin Mr. Baseball Award as Maine’s top senior baseball player earlier this week at the Senior All-Star Game.

Kolben, long established as the state’s premier catcher, also dazzled on the mound this season, winning six games with an 0.70 ERA, 70 strikeouts and just 12 walks. At the plate, Kolben hit .510 with 12 doubles and four home runs.

Kolben beat out team Zach Johnston and Freeport ace Blaine Cockburn, along with Bangor’s Colton Trisch, Bucksport’s Ty Giberson, Lisbon’s Hunter Brissette and Thornton Academy’s Cody Bowker.

“There were a bunch of great guys (nominated),” said Kolben. “I’m just thrilled that I could go and get it.”

Following the award, Kolben tripled and hit a three-run home run to lead the South team to a 6-4 victory in the All-Star Game.

Press Herald writer Sam Pausman contributed to this story.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: