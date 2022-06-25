STANDISH – Pearl Marie McIntire, 67, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022, at The Gorham House.

She was born in Portland on May 24, 1955, a daughter of the late Fred and Laura Cote.

A lifelong resident of Standish, Pearl enriched the lives of many children through her years of babysitting, school volunteering, and serving as a Girl Scout leader. She loved to travel, camp, and spend time with family at cookouts and the camp on Lake Mattawamkeag. Pearl selflessly cared for her parents, mother-in-law, and husband through their last years. She will be lovingly remembered for her laughter and kindness.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Leon Kenney Jr.

Pearl is survived by her husband, Raymond McIntire Sr.; children Melissa Kenney of Portland, Ore., Angela and Jason Stokes of Standish, and Jennifer Kenney and Jon Storey of Nashville, Tenn., stepchildren Bobbet King, Jackie Clark, Lori McIntire, and Raymond McIntire Jr; siblings Sonia Lewis and Gerald Cote; grandchildren Abby, Gabe, James, Ben, and Katie; great-grandchild, Vivian; and step-grandchildren Meaghan, Kayla, Adam, Ryan, Alan, Marc, Kyle, Michael, Krissy, Chelsea, Cordelia, Mikenzie, and Brody.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., followed by a service at 12 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., in Cornish. Burial will be at Friendship Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to the

Alzheimer’s Association

of Maine,

383 U.S. Route 1, #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

