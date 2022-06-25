104 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the state reported on Saturday.

That statistic continues to trend downward. 121 people were hospitalized on Thursday and 121 on Friday — compared with 183 a month ago.

Of those 104, 16 in critical care units and four on respirators, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Two additional deaths from the virus were recorded Saturday. Since the pandemic began, the number of dead Mainers is now 2,412.

Maine continues to have among the lowest infection rate of all states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. CDC, tweeted that 58 percent of the country’s population live where there is a medium- or high-community level of COVID-19.

In Maine, there are no counties with high levels of the virus, the according to the U.S. CDC. The federal government rates community virus levels of high, medium or low by determining look at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the number of new COVID-19 cases in that area.

Eight Maine counties now have low transmission of the virus, which are Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo and York.

The remaining eight counties have medium levels of the virus, which are Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Hancock, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Washington.

Since the pandemic has began, Maine has logged 268,842 cases of COVID-19. The actual number is higher, since many positive results from home tests are not reported, but the official case number does indicate trends.

