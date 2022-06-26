FALMOUTH — Pierceson Coody took control of the Live and Work in Maine Open with a 7-under 28 on the front nine and cruised to a five-stroke victory Sunday in the Korn Ferry Tour event at Falmouth Country Club, earning his first professional victory.

Coody, playing in his third Korn Ferry tournament since leaving the University of Texas, began the day tied with amateur Cole Anderson of Camden. Coody immediately grabbed sole possession of the lead with a birdie on No. 1, then added four more birdies and an eagle over the next seven holes. He cooled off on the back nine but finished with a 5-under 66 for a total of 20 under.

Anderson closed with a 1-over 72 and tied for third place with Nelson Ledesma (66), Will Gordon (66) and Fabián Gómez (70) at 14 under. Jacob Bergeron (66) was alone in second at 15 under.

This story will be updated.

