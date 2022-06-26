BIDDEFORD — Families turned out for the final day of LaKermesse Franco Americaine Festival on Sunday, the culmination of four days of the traditional summertime event that celebrates the longstanding French heritage of the community.

Young children climbed into the driver’s seat of the big vehicles at the Touch a Truck event and others took pony rides, jumped up and down in an array of air-filled bounce rooms and more.

Sunday afternoon saw high humidity and temperatures into the high 80s. A couple of teenage girls, volunteers at the event, cooled down a bit by spraying water at each other from a hose.

Folks tucked into a noontime treat of freshly made crepes from the festival’s LaCuisine venue and could choose from syrup or brown sugar; and in some cases, people chose both.

The crepes are a traditional free treat at LaKermesse — and new this year, the entry fee was dropped for Sunday, so anyone could drop by and take in the fun for free.

In the main tent, people enjoyed their crepes and waited for a couple of afternoon concerts — the ever-popular Alumni Band, followed by Josee Vachon.

LaKermesse Vice President Ray Gagne said the festival had gone well.

“The fireworks were great,” and a hit, he said of Saturday night’s display, adding that the parade and other events were popular too.

The festival drew generations of families — grandparents with their grandchildren, and others, like a mother and daughter duo who attend every year.

In an earlier interview, LaKermesse Franco-Americane Festival Treasurer Paul Gagne said those with roots in the community but who live elsewhere often plan their holidays around the festival.

You hear them say “we’ll see you next year,” said Paul Gagne. “It’s our time to meet.”

