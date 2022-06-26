Guns, guns, guns. We are a nation obsessed with guns.

In response to Richard A. Aspinall’s letter of June 21 – “There is no definition of assault weapon”: Maybe not in his mind, but there sure is in the minds of the parents in Uvalde and Sandy Hook – a weapon that tore their children apart, decapitated them and turned their organs to mush, making them only identifiable by DNA.

Is that too graphic? Well, look at the reality. A weapon designed to kill with immediacy. A weapon of war. That is an assault weapon and they should be banned!

Bonnie Ginger

Boothbay

