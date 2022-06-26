Hitler and Stalin’s autocratic mindsets exist in both MAGA and the Woke Left. The extreme left and the extreme right oppose each other’s ideals, but in practice they often echo each other in dismissive rhetoric. Religions and philosophies throughout history advocate moderation, compromise and consensus as the paths to social, political and economic well-being, yet America today sacrifices the common good for varieties of individualistic extremism. Uncivil tongues and solipsistic arguments challenge democracy daily.
Two wise rockers once claimed, “You can’t always get what you want. … but, if you try sometime, you’ll get what you need.” The immature mind wants its way. In a democratic society based on the rule of law, the mature mind understands that all people have rights to exist as they wish as long as they do not harm others. To function well, a diverse society and government necessitate an understanding that the common good must often supersede the individual good. Understanding that hard truth is fundamental to achieving peace in a society.
Instead of constantly denigrating opposing views, let’s spend more time transforming that negative energy into positive action fostering the common good. Why not start a national movement of cyber town hall meetings, conducted under parliamentary procedure, to exchange ideas, proposals and solutions in a civil forum?
Mary Johnson
Holden
