I am concerned that elected officials running to keep their seats will claim that the gun control measures under consideration are a major effort toward controlling gun violence. Actually, the proposals would make very few changes and will have little effect.

I am a hunter and have used guns since before I can remember. The thought that I might need an assault rifle to protect myself is ludicrous. If I had that sort of enemies, I would surely die.

I hear that the massacres are simply the cost of liberty and that we need access to these weapons to be free and to protect that freedom as our Founding Fathers did. When, in the last 250 years, has this been necessary? If a tyrannical government comes for my guns, they won’t come with pistols. An assault rifle would not help me in this situation.

Common sense says we need fewer guns, not wimpy laws that do nothing to protect people from a deranged person with an assault rifle. Let’s not just pass a law to get the masses to cool down until the next mass shooting. We need real change. Ban assault rifles.

Joe Bates

Falmouth

