PORTLAND – Elizabeth “Betty” E. (Arseneault) Conley, 96, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022, at Seaside Nursing Home. She was born in Portland on Dec. 4, 1925, to Philip J. Arseneault and Mary H. Grant (Howland). Betty was raised in Portland and graduated from Portland High School in 1945. After meeting Louis P. Conley, the love of her life, they were married on Feb. 22, 1946. Together they raised six children. She was a homemaker until all her children were in school and then worked in food service for the Portland School Department. She was a great cook and baker, well known in the neighborhood for her candy apples. She also enjoyed sewing and needlepoint. Betty loved to spend time with family. She enjoyed trips to the lake, Funtown, Old Orchard Beach, and Disney World. Her favorite activities with her friends were playing Beano and taking bus trips to Foxwoods to play the slot machines.She was predeceased by her parents; husband; brother, Edwin J. Arseneault, and sisters Freida H. Richardson and Phyllis W. Hawkes.Surviving are her six children, Stephen C. Conley (wife Diane), Diane Conley Bernard (husband Rene), Betty L. Conley Eide, Mary Anne Conley Baker (husband Walter), Lisa Conley Dolan (husband Joseph), Daniel W. Conley (wife Amanda); 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Visiting hours will be at Wilde Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, June 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Betty’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Societyin her memory.

