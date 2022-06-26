BRUNSWICK – George Croswell Cressy Maling, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 at his home in Brunswick. He was surrounded by family and connected with his colleagues until the end.

George was born on Feb. 24, 1931 in Boston, Mass. to George Croswell Cressy Maling and Marjorie Bell Maling. He graduated from Glen-Nor High School in Glenolden, Pa. in 1948 and attended Bowdoin College for three years (1952), majoring in both mathematics and physics. He then transferred to the electrical engineering department at MIT and graduated with a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from MIT in addition to the Bowdoin degree, all conferred in 1954. He served in the Army from 1955 through 1957, working on air defense systems.

George returned to MIT and received an additional electrical engineering degree in 1958. He was then invited to pursue a doctoral degree in physics with a specialty in acoustics and received his PhD from MIT in 1963 with a thesis titled Wave Propagation in Inhomogeneous Media.

On Dec. 29, 1960, George married Norah Horsfield and had two children, Ellen and Barbara, before moving to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. in 1965, where his third child Jeffrey was born. George had a long and distinguished career with International Business Machines (IBM) Corp, where he worked from 1965 until 1992 when he retired as Senior Technical Staff Member (STSM) , having worked on numerous projects related to noise control engineering, including research, standards, and product design. George was awarded two US Patents for his inventions in the field of noise prevention. He is the author of more than 80 technical papers and several articles in handbooks, in addition to serving in governance roles and receiving meritorious designations from the industry’s leading professional organizations. Dr. Maling was elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) in 1998, and remained active in workshops and projects with the NAE until his death. George dedicated his career to reducing noise pollution in many different settings. His early advocacy and research improved the environment and quality of life for many people around the world.

George and Norah moved to Maine in 2002, living in Harpswell and most recently, Brunswick. He was active in the Rotary Club and enjoyed being involved in Bowdoin College events as an alum. He was a Bowdoin football fan, even without the winning seasons, enjoyed the Maine State Music Theater productions as a season ticket holder, and appreciated a cold beer and lobster. He pursued photography as a hobby his entire life, and in his younger days, he was an avid skier, passing that legacy to his children and grandchildren. George and Norah were a team of accomplished travelers, a passion which Norah will resume with her children and grandchildren.

George is survived by his wife Norah; his brother Bill; his three children Ellen, Barbara, and Jeffrey; and his four grandchildren, Andrew, Ian, Cayen and Aamycia.

Private services will be held in mid-August in Brunswick.

Wishes to family may be left at https://www.brackettfh.com/.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Maine State Music Theater or the Rotary Club of Brunswick.

Guest Book