YARMOUTH – Jessie (Richmond) Moore, of Yarmouth passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022 at her home, less than two weeks after celebrating her 96 birthday.

Jessie was born May 27, 1926, in Needham, Mass., and attended Beaver Country Day. After she married Alexander Moore of Syosset, N.Y., in 1949, they moved to Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1957, the family moved to Europe for the better part of five years. An intrepid traveler, she didn’t hesitate to pile the five children into the car and dash off to tour museums in Venice or Paris or go skiing in the Alps. “I remember the summer we rented a chalet that turned out to be half a mile up the mountain from the road,” said her daughter, Christy. “We hiked all our bags and groceries up to find that the living quarters were on top of a barn shared with several cows. It didn’t phase Mom one bit; she claimed that the heat from the cows would keep us warm and they’d provide us with fresh milk — which they did.”

Jessie was beautiful, creative and artistic with a great sense of style. On her 95th birthday, she donned a long purple satin gown and boa and sashayed out to celebrate, cane in hand, never too old to look smashing! She applied her many talents to her love of cooking, knitting, creating fabric montages (each of them featuring her signature, a bee), gardening, interior decorating and antiquing. She loved the outdoors and nature, and took walks nearly every day well into her 90s. She especially loved the sea and spent many summers in Biddeford Pool, before moving permanently to Yarmouth.

She is survived by her children Christy (and husband David) Millet, Ben (and wife Sukie) Moore, Jay Reighley, Bob Moore and Rosita Moore (and husband Will Johnston); 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; as well as two sisters, Nancy Blackett and Pam Orr. Another sister, Rosita Watson, predeceased her.

A celebration of her life will take place at 2 p.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Yarmouth on Saturday, Sept. 17.

