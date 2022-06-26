The Maine Department of Transportation will be doing night paving work on Interstate 295 in Portland this week on the new bridge that carries the highway over Veranda Street (Route 1).

A short segment of the southbound side of I-295 will be closed to traffic from 10:30 p.m. Sunday to 8:30 a.m. Monday. Night closures will continue through Friday morning, with traffic detours from 9:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Southbound traffic will use Exit 8 ramps to detour around the work area. Additional lane closures will accommodate overnight shoulder paving on both sides of the highway.

Begun in April 2021, the $18.1 million project includes the reconfiguration of roads beneath the bridge. The contractor, Cianbro of Pittsfield, is expected to finish the job in November.

