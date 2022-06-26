A pickup truck hit a utility pole on Route 11 in Baldwin on Sunday afternoon, closing the road to traffic and shutting down power in the area for several hours.

Driven by Robert Sanborn, 42, of Norway, the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 severed the utility pole on Sebago Road shortly before 1 p.m., said Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The pole held an electrical transformer, which was damaged when it fell across the road and interrupted service to nearby Central Maine Power Co. customers, according to Gagnon’s written statement.

The truck rolled over and came to rest on its side. Sanborn was the only person in the vehicle, which was registered to The Truman Corp. He was evaluated at the scene and appeared to have escaped injury in the crash, Gagnon said.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, Gagnon said. His statement didn’t way whether Sanborn would be charged with a motor vehicle violation.

Sebago Road was closed to traffic between Burnell and Bridgton roads for several hours, while the crash scene was cleared and CMP workers restored electrical service to the area.

This story will be updated.

