TRACK AND FIELD

Isaiah Harris of Lewiston placed sixth in the 800-meter final Sunday at the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, missing out on qualifying for next month’s world championships.

Bryce Hoppel, the bronze medalist at this year’s indoor world championships, won with a time of 1 minute, 44.60 seconds. Harris finished in 1:45.68.

In other events:

• Reigning world champion Noah Lyles pulled in front of teenage sensation Erriyon Knighton at the finish to win the 200 in 19.67 seconds.

• Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu was challenged the last 100 meters by Ajee Wilson, but pushed to finish first in the women’s 800 in 1:57.16.

• Abby Steiner of Kentucky, who set a college record in the 200 at this year’s NCAA championships, won the U.S. title in 21.77 – the leading time in the world this season and a personal best.

• Daniel Roberts won the 110 hurdles in 13:03. Two-time Olympian Devon Allen, the fan favorite who ran track and played football at Oregon, finished third to make the team for worlds.

• Rai Benjamin won the 400 hurdles in 1:44.60, best in the world this season.

• Emma Coburn won her 10th national title in the steeplechase, finishing in a season-best 9:10.63.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Sean Roby hit a go-ahead two-run homer off Jay Groome in the fourth inning and added an RBI single during a three-run fifth, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in Richmond, Virginia.

Nick Sogard and Hudson Potts homered for the Sea Dogs, who were held to three hits. Richmond starter Kyle Harrison struck out 11 in seven innings.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Courtney Williams scored 17 points, Alyssa Thomas added 15 and the visiting Connecticut Sun held Atlanta to one field goal in the final seven minutes, defeating the Dream 72-61.

Thomas also had 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Sun (13-6). Williams grabbed 10 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner scored 12 points.

Aari McDonald had 17 points and Rhyne Howard scored 12 for Atlanta (8-10).