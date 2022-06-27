Morse High School Scholarship fund is getting a $54,000 shot in the arm thanks to the 21st Annual Blue and White Golf Classic fundraiser.

The event was held June 10 at the Bath Golf Club, with over 150 sponsors, 200 golfers and the Class of 1972 making contributions, including over $11,500 toward the Elford “Brud” Stover Scholarship Fund.

Opening festivities around the first tee included the recognition of this year’s Morse High School scholarship recipients including the Brud Stover Scholarship recipient, the playing of “The Blue and the White” and the National Anthem by the Morse High School band.

A moment of silence was held remembering the life of Morse band director Anthony Marro, who passed away this school year and had led the Morse band at these opening ceremonies for many years.

Also recognized as this year’s Honorary Chair of the Blue and White Golf Committee was Chris Hagan, who passed away in March. Hagan was a staunch supporter and industrious volunteer for the Blue and White Golf Classic and all things Morse High School, according to a press release. Her husband, Mel and grandson Quinlan Boyle were present to receive the honors.

This year’s Brud Stover Award winners – Gross Score are Jim Soule, Buddy Gallagher, Kyle McAllister, Tim Viall and Matt Cochran. Second place finishers are Chris Marco, Rick Bailey, Fred Dersham, Jim Costedio and Pat Dutton. Third place goes to Kate Flaherty, Ben Spike, Neil LaRochelle, Neil LaRochelle III and Denny Barrett.

The Brud Stover Award winners – Net Score are Brian Hatch, Paul Coombs, Suzie Donovan, Mike McGuire and Scott Price. There was a tie for second place with the two teams largely comprised of members of the Class of 1969 – Pat Conley, Greg Page, Rick Hart, Ed Mosher, Bob Wagner, Mark Berry, John Collins and David Kneeland.

Winners of the Closest to the Line Drive are Vicki Sprague and Ben Favreau. Closest to the Pin on #13 are Betsy Harrington (10’ 9”) and Todd Flaherty (4’6 1/2”).

Next year will mark the 22nd year of this tournament that has raised close to $700,000 for the Morse High School Scholarship Fund. This year’s 2022 graduates received 152 awards or scholarships among 75 class members totaling $450,923.

