Art

“Coalesnsce” by Martha LaMarche: through July 27, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Music

June 30

John Waldie: 7 p.m., Brick Church for the Performing Arts, Christian Hill Road, Lovell. Adults, $10, children 12 and under $5 at the door. lovellbrickchurch.org.

July 1

Hiroya: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. 929-6473, sacorivertheatre.org/events.

Heather Masse and Jed Wilson: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20, see stonemountainartscenter.com for directions.

July 7

Birds On A Wire: 7 p.m., Brick Church for the Performing Arts, Christian Hill Road, Lovell. Adults, $10, children 12 and under $5 at the door.

July 8

Metabeat: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Beatles tribute with a twist. $15. 929-6473, sacorivertheatre.org/events.

Windborne Folk Music: 7:30 p.m., Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $25, deertrees-theatre.org.

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35.

July 9

Don Campbell Band: 7:30 p.m., Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $30.

Ferro Gaita: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $3o.

Ongoing

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

July 3

Ragtime Fair: noon to 5 p.m., Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. Music, comedy, cookout and hula hoop artistry. 2 p.m. show $15, deertrees-theatre.org.

