Maine’s season for black flies appears to be taking up more of the year due to factors including cleaner water and climate change.
Black flies are small insects, some of which feed on human blood and bedevil outdoor adventure seekers in the state.
Jim Dill, a pest management specialist at University of Maine Cooperative Extension, told the Bangor Daily News that a few decades ago the Maine season for black flies was from the end of May into the first weeks of June and then they would die off.
Experts said that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore, and the season now lasts for the entirety of the summer.
One reason is because the flies need fresh water to reproduce, and decades of environmental protection laws have provided them with that, the Bangor Daily News reported.
Dill said the season now lasts from the beginning of pleasant weather through the first frost of the year. Different species are active at different times of the summer, he said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.