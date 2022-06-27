Richard “Ranger Rick” Bicknell was named the 2021 Citizen of the Year at Falmouth’s annual Municipal Recognition Ceremony June 22.

Carol Iverson Kauffman received the Legacy Award for her work as a longtime volunteer.

Bicknell serves as vice chairperson of the Conservation Commission and as a member of the Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee. His work on the Conservation Commission included drafting Falmouth’s Pesticide and Fertilizer Ordinance and helping Falmouth achieve its national designation as a Tree City. Bicknell also regularly volunteers as an election worker.

The Legacy Award recognizes local residents of Falmouth whose contributions as longtime volunteers “have left a legacy for future residents of Falmouth,” according to the town.

Iverson Kauffman, a fourth-generation resident, was recognized for her leadership roles in the Falmouth Congregational Church, Falmouth Historical Society, and OceanView at Falmouth. She has served on multiple town committees including Falmouth Senior Citizens Committee, Falmouth Wellness Committee, and Falmouth Tercentennial Committee. As president of the Historical Society, she oversaw the publication of a pictorial account of Falmouth’s history in 2009, one of only a few historical books about Falmouth.

