ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Federal authorities have seized six websites that prosecutors say were illegally distributing copyrighted music to millions of users.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the seizures Monday of the websites that primarily targeted Latin music.
According to an affidavit, agents began investigating the websites in April after a music industry consortium complained.
The websites – Corourbanos.com, Corourbano.com, Pautamp3.com, SIMP3.com, flowactivo.co and Mp3Teca.ws – collectively reached about 6.6 million users per month.
According to the affidavit, the pirated music drew traffic that allowed the website operators to make money by selling ads on the website.
